Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) PT Lowered to $21.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.58 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.64. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 104.35%. The company had revenue of $256.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 938.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 359,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

