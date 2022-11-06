Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) PT Lowered to $21.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.93% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.58 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies
In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 938.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 359,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Further Reading
