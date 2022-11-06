E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Position Decreased by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. E2open Parent makes up approximately 8.1% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of E2open Parent worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 52.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,446,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 844,003 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 12.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 99.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETWO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,890. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. The firm had revenue of $160.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

