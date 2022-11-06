Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EBMT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.3 %

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at $1,834,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

