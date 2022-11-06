ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.59 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.51 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$885.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.53.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at C$55,193,717.60. Insiders have acquired 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935 in the last three months.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

