Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $211.91 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

