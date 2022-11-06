Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $567,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $71.43.

