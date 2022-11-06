Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,800 shares of company stock worth $7,494,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Shares of EW opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

