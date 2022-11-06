Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

