Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $42.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 202,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 994,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.