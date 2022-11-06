Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $13.03 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

