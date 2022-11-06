Electroneum Price Down 7.7% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $51.98 million and approximately $36,677.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,932,224,554 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars.

