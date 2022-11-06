Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,804 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 27,984 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $43,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 440.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 252,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

