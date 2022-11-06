ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $65.79 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $65.79 million and approximately $4.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.11 or 0.99990615 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008018 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00048240 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022883 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32893545 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

