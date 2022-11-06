Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.54.

Shares of EMR opened at $89.09 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

