Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 37,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after buying an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after buying an additional 497,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after buying an additional 464,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after buying an additional 418,634 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

