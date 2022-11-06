Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 11,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1,142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Avery Dennison by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Trading Up 4.2 %

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $174.56 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average is $175.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

