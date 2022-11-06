Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,000 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

