Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

EDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 31.45.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 21.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.24 by 0.08. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of 1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,308 shares in the company, valued at 103,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total transaction of 746,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,168,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,254 shares of company stock worth $3,149,293. Insiders own 84.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $647,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,289,000 after purchasing an additional 107,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

