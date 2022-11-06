Energi Hits 1-Day Volume of $314,221.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $314,221.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00089893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00025602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006899 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,379,702 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

