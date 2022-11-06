Enjin Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33.20 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002231 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $472.98 million and approximately $33.20 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00598875 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.62 or 0.31194425 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
