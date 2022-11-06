EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $14.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of ENLC opened at $11.82 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.54%.

In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

