EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $160.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

EOG opened at $142.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

