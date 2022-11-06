Epwin Group’s (EPWN) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Epwin Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.83) on Wednesday. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 113 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.62 million and a PE ratio of 794.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.73.

Epwin Group Cuts Dividend

Epwin Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.56%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

