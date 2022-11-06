Epwin Group’s (EPWN) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Epwin Group Stock Performance
Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.83) on Wednesday. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 113 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.62 million and a PE ratio of 794.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.73.
Epwin Group Cuts Dividend
Epwin Group Company Profile
Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.