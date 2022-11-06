EQT Co. (EQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

EQT has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EQT to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EQT to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in EQT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in EQT by 526.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

