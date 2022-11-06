Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.49-$7.59 EPS.

Equifax Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.09. 1,131,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.97. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.33.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $5,131,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 38.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 144.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

