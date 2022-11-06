Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 6th (FICO, HQY, KW, LIVN, MCRB, NTR, PBH, TME, VLO, VYGR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, November 6th:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $570.00 to $545.00.

Get Fair Isaac Co alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $105.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$125.00 to C$122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.40 to $4.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.