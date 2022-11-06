ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $24.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.20 or 1.00038011 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007988 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00954252 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

