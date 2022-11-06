ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.00. ESAB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

ESAB Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 345,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $58.08.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

