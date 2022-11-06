Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.22.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

