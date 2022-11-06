Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance
NASDAQ EVK opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16 and a beta of -0.12. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.58.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.05%.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
