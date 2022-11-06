Everdome 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.17 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $239.00 million and $6.17 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

