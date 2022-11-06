Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.53-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.53-3.63 EPS.

Evergy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE EVRG traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $62.60. 2,309,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

