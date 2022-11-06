Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.53-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56. Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.63 EPS.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

