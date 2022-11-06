Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.53-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56. Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.63 EPS.
Evergy Price Performance
Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
