EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. EVgo has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other EVgo news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $215,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940. 74.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $46,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in EVgo by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

