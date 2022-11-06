Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon updated its FY22 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.21-$2.29 EPS.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Exelon Company Profile



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

