Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Raised by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 168.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 529,349 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,940.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 327,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 311,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Expeditors International of Washington

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

