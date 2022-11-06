Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $153.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $181.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

