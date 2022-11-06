Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.10.

Shares of FN stock opened at $112.28 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

