Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. Research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $915,537. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.