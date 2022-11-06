FB Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

FB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers bought 53,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

