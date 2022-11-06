Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.66.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,112,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $228,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 64.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 172,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.