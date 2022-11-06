FidoMeta (FMC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,225.00

FidoMeta (FMC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. FidoMeta has a market cap of $223.96 million and $12,225.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00597366 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.78 or 0.31115841 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.0148516 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,744.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

