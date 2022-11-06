Filecoin (FIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $265.98 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $265.98 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $5.86 or 0.00027988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 316,118,184 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars.

