First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.34 on Friday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

