First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 270 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,204,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 667.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.79. The stock had a trading volume of 685,812 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.47.

