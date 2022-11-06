First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. 18,646,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,637,432. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $52.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.