First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1,813.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163,026 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 3.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 1.29% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $72,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.33. 1,161,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.