Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. Fluor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.60 EPS.

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.