Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. Fluor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.60 EPS.
Fluor Price Performance
Fluor stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.41.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Fluor
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.