Folketrygdfondet Has $17.24 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3,098.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,764 shares during the period. ABB makes up 0.4% of Folketrygdfondet’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in ABB were worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in ABB by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in ABB by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in ABB by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ABB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Shares of ABB traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.65. 1,589,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,207. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

