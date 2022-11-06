Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.13.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

TSE:FTS opened at C$53.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$65.26. The firm has a market cap of C$25.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21.

Fortis Increases Dividend

About Fortis

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.06%.

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.